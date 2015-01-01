|
Koomson B, Manful E, Dapaah JM, Yeboah EH. Child. Soc. 2022; 36(1): 101-117.
The legal and policy framework on child trafficking is dismissive of children's agency and regards them as vulnerable personalities. This paper examines the scope of children's agency in their transportation to other communities for fishing in Ghana. Using a phenomenological design, 17 child returnees' views were elicited on their movement for fishing activities.
agency; child returnee; child trafficking; childhood; fishing communities