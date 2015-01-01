SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koomson B, Manful E, Dapaah JM, Yeboah EH. Child. Soc. 2022; 36(1): 101-117.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/chso.12487

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The legal and policy framework on child trafficking is dismissive of children's agency and regards them as vulnerable personalities. This paper examines the scope of children's agency in their transportation to other communities for fishing in Ghana. Using a phenomenological design, 17 child returnees' views were elicited on their movement for fishing activities.

FINDINGS revealed that children's agentive capabilities progressed primarily from consent giving to negotiation. Highlighting the relational and material context within which children's agency unfolds, the study suggests that it is erroneous to generally ascribe the discursive label of 'innocence' to children who are considered as trafficked.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

agency; child returnee; child trafficking; childhood; fishing communities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print