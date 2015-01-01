SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xiao H, Gong Z, Ba Z, Doolan-Noble F, Han Z. Child. Soc. 2021; 35(6): 885-900.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/chso.12465

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To explore the association between bullying and HRQoL among Chinese school-aged children and adolescents utilizing a cross-sectional survey design. Bivariate associations were used to determine the correlation between the experience of bullying and lower HRQoL, and multivariate logistic regressions were evaluated. A total of 2,155 participants, 32.57%, reported experiencing bullying: traditional bullying, 27.80% (n = 599) (β = −3.55, p <.001, SE = 0.41), and cyberbullying, 7.47% (n = 161) (β = −2.50, p <.001, SE = 0.71). The degree of traditional bullying (β = −10.28, p <.001, SE = 1.19) was negatively significantly associated with HRQoL. Other determinants of the impact of the bullying in this cohort were the children's school performance and their relationship with parents, teachers and classmates.


Language: en

Keywords

child; health-related quality of life; school bullying; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print