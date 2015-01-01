SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Forsberg C. Child. Soc. 2021; 35(6): 930-943.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Children's Bureau of the United Kingdom, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/chso.12475

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Based on analyses of six individual interviews with young people from a sixth-grade school class, this study explores how young people talk about bullying and a particular bullying case in their class from various positions. Utilising thematic analysis, three themes were conceptualised as crucial in bullying: social status, powerful positions and fragile social positions. Symbolic interactionism, emphasising perspectives as constructed in interaction, were used to understand these social dynamics and bullying as a group phenomenon. The findings demonstrate the social landscape in which young people navigate, where social positions are in process but affected by their group norms.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; bystanders; group norms; social difference; social positioning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print