Abstract

The study explores how children in an inner-city community of Jamaica deal with everyday violence. Using an art-based method called body mapping, we explored the ways children made sense of issues related to power, vulnerability, risk and resilience. The findings show how children's narratives and memories of their bodies merged with broader social and cultural structures governing their lives. Expressing their embodied experiences through the body mapping exercise, the children challenged and resisted normative sociocultural schemes of how they should be in the world by creating, re-envisioning and re-contextualising their bodies via a method that engaged with affective modes of knowledge.

Language: en