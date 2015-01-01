SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Herold MD, Kolind T. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/add.15798

PMID

35068006

Abstract

Caluzzi and colleagues [1] raise and explore an important question in relation to young people's alcohol use, which has been in decline since the early 2000s: are we seeing a denormalisation of drinking and a normalisation of non-drinking? Applying the concept of normalisation, the authors argue that recent studies showing declines in youth drinking demonstrate that both of these processes are currently taking place in many western countries, with the most significant changes occurring in northern European and English-speaking countries.


Language: en

Keywords

Denmark; Alcohol use; heavy drinking; situational abstinence; social inclusion; young people

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print