Murhega RB, Budema PM, Tshimbombu TN, Toha GK, Cikomola FG, Mudekereza PS, Mubenga LE, Balemba GM, Badesire DC, Negida A, Kanmounye US. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 12(1): 44-47.
(Copyright © 2022, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35070653
INTRODUCTION: Firearm-related injuries are deadly but avoidable. The case of Kivu, a region in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is alarming. Decades of unresolved regional conflicts birthed armed groups that have massacred inhabitants and injured several children. This regional instability has also created barriers to seeking and obtaining timely care, decreasing the survival rate. This region's lack of data on paediatric fatal and nonfatal firearm injuries (F&NFFIs) needs studying. Thus, we aim to determine the prevalence and evaluate the outcomes of paediatric F&NFFIs in Kivu.
Language: en
Pediatrics; Survival; Conflict; Democratic Republic of Congo; Firearm injury