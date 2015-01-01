SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Herrera Bornes MF, Terceiro D, Vázquez Peña F, Burdisso N, Terr S. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2022; 120(1): 14-20.

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying encompasses intentional intimidation, abuse, and physical or psychological harassment behaviors by a student (bully) against another student (victim) repeatedly. It includes physical and verbal abuse, social exclusion, and cyberbullying. Victims miss school more often and have a higher risk for somatic symptoms, anxiety, depression, and suicide. Although the Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument (APRI) is a bullying screening questionnaire (19 items) validated in Spain in 2016, there was no validated instrument available in Argentina.

OBJECTIVE: To obtain a short version adapted to Argentine Spanish of the APRI. POPULATION AND METHOD: The APRI, a questionnaire to screen for bullying among adolescents, was cross-culturally adapted to Argentine Spanish language and then questionnaire items were reduced by a mathematical process (exploratory factor analysis) and a conceptual process (expert committee). Participants were adolescents aged 13-17 years who were attending secondary public schools in the city of Boulogne Sur Mer, San Isidro, province of Buenos Aires.

RESULTS: A short questionnaire version made up of 14 items divided into 2 dimensions (physical abuse and social and verbal victimization) was obtained.

CONCLUSIONS: The resulting short questionnaire is semantically equivalent to the original version and also has adequate apparent and content validity.


adolescent; bullying; surveys and questionnaires; Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument

