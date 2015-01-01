|
Citation
Herrera Bornes MF, Terceiro D, Vázquez Peña F, Burdisso N, Terr S. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2022; 120(1): 14-20.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Argentina de Pediatria)
DOI
PMID
35068115
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bullying encompasses intentional intimidation, abuse, and physical or psychological harassment behaviors by a student (bully) against another student (victim) repeatedly. It includes physical and verbal abuse, social exclusion, and cyberbullying. Victims miss school more often and have a higher risk for somatic symptoms, anxiety, depression, and suicide. Although the Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument (APRI) is a bullying screening questionnaire (19 items) validated in Spain in 2016, there was no validated instrument available in Argentina.
Language: es
Keywords
adolescent; bullying; surveys and questionnaires; Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument