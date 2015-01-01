|
Citation
|
Quirogaa VH, Zanetta A. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2022; 120(1): e29-e33.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Dificultad respiratoria aguda por ingestión de purpurina en polvo en un niño de 15 meses: una urgencia endoscópica
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Argentina de Pediatria)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35068127
|
Abstract
|
Glitter is a powdered copper pigment frequently used in craft and decorative activities especially in schools and kindergartens. Ingestion or inhalation of this substance can cause acute, potentially fatal copper poisoning in children. We describe a case of a 15-month-old child with copper poisoning, presenting with acute respiratory distress, neurological impairment, and hemolytic anemia. Early onset of treatment by bronchoscopy and bronchial lavage with subsequent endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation, achieved complete remission of the respiratory symptoms without sequelae. In presence of glitter ingestion or inhalation, bronchoscopy with bronchial lavage should be indicated early even in the absence of respiratory symptoms.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
poisoning; emergencies; bronchial lavage; copper; endoscopic