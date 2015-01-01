Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study examined racial/ethnic differences in US drug overdose mortality among US-born and foreign-born men and women.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional analysis of 2010-2019 data from the National Center for Health Statistics, Bayesian hierarchical models predicted drug overdose mortality based on the interaction of race/ethnicity, nativity, and sex, adjusting for age, for 518,553 drug overdose deaths among individuals ages 15-74 identified as Non-Hispanic (NH) White, NH Black, Hispanic, or NH Asian/Pacific Islander (PI). Rate ratios with 95% Highest Posterior Density Intervals (HPDIs) were examined by race/ethnicity and nativity.



RESULTS: In the US-born population, 2017-2019 estimated overdose mortality rates were higher for NH Black than NH White men (ratio 1.48 [95% HPDI 1.28-1.72]), similar between NH Black and NH White women (ratio 1.03 [95% HPDI 0.89-1.20]), similar between Hispanic and NH White men (ratio 0.96 [95% HPDI 0.82-1.10]), and lower for NH Asian/PI than NH White men and women. In the foreign-born population, both for men and women, estimated overdose mortality rates were lower in every racial/ethnic group relative to the NH White group. For men and women of all racial/ethnic groups examined, estimated overdose mortality rates were higher in US-born than foreign-born subpopulations, yet the extent of this nativity differential was least pronounced in the NH White group.



CONCLUSIONS: In the US-born population, NH Black men experienced the highest recent rates of overdose mortality; in the foreign-born population, the highest rates of overdose mortality were observed among NH White men and women.

Language: en