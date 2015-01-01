SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ibrahim HS, Ilker E, Taskoparan H. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 91: 106768.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijscr.2022.106768

35078000

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: Meat grinder injury to the hand is not a common case but can cause a wide spectrum of injuries that are difficult to treat. Management of meat grinder hand injuries is complex and should be based on a clear understanding of principles of wound management, fracture fixation, and soft-tissue reconstruction. To our knowledge, here we reported the first case of meat grinder hand injury faced by a practicing surgeon in an underdeveloped country (Somalia) with a Successful outcome. CASE PRESENTATION: A 2-year-old boy had his right hand trapped in a meat grinder. The middle and ring fingers were severely crushed at the metacarpophalangeal joint. Under general anesthesia, all digits were reconstructed. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Meat grinder hand injuries can result in a wide range of injuries, from simple fractures to amputations. Safe extraction of the hand is considered the most important determinant of outcomes. Preoperative antibiotics, wound irrigation, and microsurgical techniques are used in the treatment.

CONCLUSION: Although treating meat grinder hand injuries is challenging, careful extraction of the hand with a metal cutting circular saw will not only prevent secondary damage but will also save time.


Language: en

Amputation; Hand injuries; Meat grinder; Metal cutting saw; Microsurgery

