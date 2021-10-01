Abstract

PURPOSE: Youth experiencing homelessness (YEH) often engage in "couch-surfing," or frequently moving from one tenuous living arrangement to another. Understanding the characteristics and risk factors associated with couch-surfing is necessary to designing adequate responses to youth homelessness. The present study aims to investigate factors associated with youth at risk of couch-surfing or sleeping on the streets relative to staying in a shelter.



METHODS: The present study used Homeless Management Information System administrative data sourced from 16 communities across the U.S. between January 2015 and February 2017 (n = 9,417). Multinomial logistic regression models were used to explore correlates (e.g., demographics, homeless histories, risk and victimization, behavioral health, and self-sufficiency) of couch-surfing or sleeping on the streets relative to staying in an emergency shelter program.



RESULTS: YEH identifying as female; Black or another non-Latinx youth of color; or as lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning, or another sexual orientation (LGBQ+) were at greater risk of couch-surfing relative to staying in a shelter. YEH who threatened to harm themselves or others in the preceding 12 months or who attributed their homelessness to an abusive relationship were significantly more likely to either be couch-surfing or on the streets.



DISCUSSION: Service providers must recognize and validate the vulnerabilities and risks experienced by couch-surfing YEH in order to help reduce barriers to accessing services faced by this population. Federal definitions of homelessness should be aligned to correct systemic biases and more accurately reflect the realities of how youth experience homelessness.

