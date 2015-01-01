Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined the clinical utility of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), low resilience, poor sleep, and lifetime blast exposure as risk factors for predicting future neurobehavioral outcome following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: Participants were 591 U.S. military service members and veterans who had sustained a TBI (n = 419) or orthopedic injury without TBI (n = 172). Participants completed the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory, PTSD Checklist, and the TBI-Quality of Life (TBI-QOL) scale at baseline and follow-up.



RESULTS: Using the four risk factors at baseline, 15 risk factor combinations were examined by calculating odds ratios to predict poor neurobehavioral outcome at follow-up (i.e., number of abnormal scores across five TBI-QOL scales [e.g., Fatigue, Depression]). The vast majority of risk factor combinations resulted in odds ratios that were considered to be clinically meaningful (i.e., ≥ 2.5) for predicting poor outcome. The risk factor combinations with the highest odds ratios included PTSD singularly, or in combination with poor sleep and/or low resilience (odds ratios = 4.3-72.4). However, poor sleep and low resilience were also strong predictors in the absence of PTSD (odds ratios = 3.1-29.8).



CONCLUSION: PTSD, poor sleep, and low resilience, singularly or in combination, may be valuable risk factors that can be used clinically for targeted early interventions.

Language: en