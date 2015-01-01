Abstract

AIM: We compared visits to a tertiary level paediatric emergency department (PED) in Italy, during winter 2020-2021, when COVID-19 social distancing measures were in place, with winter 2019-2020.



METHODS: This was a retrospective analysis of an electronic database. We obtained the number of visits and the ages, main complaints, triage codes, discharge diagnoses and outcomes of patients who accessed the PED from the 1(st) October 2020 to the 28(th) February 2021. These were compared to the same period in 2019-2021.



RESULTS: Visits fell by 52%, from 10982 in 2019-2020 to 5317 in 2020-2021 (p <0.0001). The reductions were 52% in neonates, 58% in infants, 53% in toddlers, 61% in preschool children, 48% in school children and 46% in adolescents. Non-urgent and urgent triage codes declined. Respiratory and gastrointestinal infections fell by 72% and 71%, respectively. Injuries declined by 42%, mainly among adolescents. Accidental intoxication, psychiatric symptoms and substance or alcohol abuse declined by 24%, 33% and 64%. Hospital admissions reduced by 8% and admissions to intensive care fell by 29%.



CONCLUSION: During the first winter of pandemic social distancing visits to an Italian PED fell by 52%, with higher reductions in younger children and infants, and hospital admissions fell by 8%.

