Abstract

Limited research attention has been paid to Turkish dentists' perceptions of child abuse and neglect (CA/N). This study aimed to examine Turkish dentists' knowledge about, attitudes toward, and perceptions of CA/N. A total of 229 Turkish dentists responded to the self-administered, valid and reliable questionnaire. It consisted of 34 questions that could be classified into the following conceptual categories: a) sociodemographic data, b) knowledge about legal procedures and the orofacial characteristics and findings that are indicative of CA/N, and c) self-efficacy and attitudes toward CA/N. Multivariate analysis of variance was conducted and partial eta squared coefficients were used statistically. Knowledge about legal obligations was associated with occupational experience, highest CA/N education, frequency of child dental treatment. Prior experience with case of suspected CA/N demonstrated the greatest effects. Knowledge about the orofacial characteristics and findings that are indicative of CA/N was associated with prior experience with at least one case of suspected CA/N. The most frequently provided reasons for failure to report cases of suspected CA/N were fear that the child would be harmed. Turkish dentists demonstrated moderate levels of knowledge about their legal obligations and the orofacial characteristics and findings that are indicative of CA/N. Dentists should receive detailed education on CA/N in their undergraduate and postgraduate education. In addition, it is necessary to increase awareness and knowledge about CA/N by providing in-service trainings at the institutions where they work.

