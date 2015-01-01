Abstract

Falls are common in older people and are a cause of preventable morbidity and mortality. As well as causing injury, falls can result in pain, distress, loss of confidence, loss of independence and increased mortality. Older people are more likely to visit an emergency department following a fall, therefore these incidents place a high burden on these patients and their carers, as well as on healthcare systems. Appropriate risk assessment accompanied by multifactorial falls prevention interventions can reduce the risk of falls. Assessments should include a medication review because various medicines, sometimes referred to as 'falls risk increasing drugs', can precipitate or contribute to falls. This article examines some of the medicines in this group that can contribute to falls, serious injuries and fractures in older people. It also discusses the importance of medicines management as part of falls risk assessment and prevention interventions.

