Patry E, Upadhyay R, Bratberg J, Buchanan A, Matson KL. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2022; 105(1): 20-25.
35081184
OBJECTIVE: To understand adolescent substance use and its known risk factors at the local and state level; to inform the development of future programs to reduce substance misuse among adolescents.
adolescent; prescription opioid misuse; substance use prevention; Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS)