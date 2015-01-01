Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ocular trauma is one of the leading causes of decreased visual acuity and monocular blindness in the pediatric population. Since its occurrence is potentially preventable, it is essential to understand its demographic characteristics and risk factors to alert and implement prevention and health promotion programs.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study in which we reviewed 187 clinical records of patients ≤ 15 years old with the diagnosis of severe ocular trauma admitted in 2017 to the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara. We analyzed demographic variables, circumstances of the event, type of treatment, and the evolution of visual acuity and complications.



RESULTS: In total, 187 patients and 188 eyes were included; the average age was 6.99 ± 4.1 years. Children of 2 to 5 years of age (41%) were the most affected, and a higher occurrence was observed in males (73%). Open ocular trauma was the most common type of injury (72.7%) caused by sharp objects (45.4%). Most injuries occurred at home (78.1%), without adult supervision (48.1%), and during leisure time (74.9%). Most events were accidental (80.4%), although 12.3% were direct aggression. Surgery was required in 179 patients, in whom corneal injury repair (43.2%) was the most commonly used procedure. Final visual acuity was quantified in 132 eyes, and visual acuity < 20/200 was found in 18.1%. Loss of 4.2% of the eyeballs was recorded.



CONCLUSIONS: The highest proportion of cases was identified in male patients ≤5 years old, unsupervised by an adult. Many eye injuries are preventable, so it is necessary to implement socio-educational programs in alliance with pediatric organizations that alert the severity of the problem and promote safe environments.

