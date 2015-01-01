|
Citation
|
Thomas MMC, Waldfogel J, Williams OF. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35081781
|
Abstract
|
Child protective service (CPS) contact occurs at substantially higher rates among Black than White families. The present study considers systemic racism as a central driver of this disparity and emphasizes racialized poverty as a possible mechanism. We used data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study and logistic regression analyses to assess the associations between income poverty, a racialized experience, and CPS contact, separately among Black and White families.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child protective services; policy; CPS; poverty; systemic racism