Citation
Cho M, Lightfoot E. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35081797
Abstract
Using the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect dataset, 127 low-income parents with disabilities and a propensity score matched sample of 254 parents without disabilities were compared for the rates of repeated substantiated child maltreatment allegations and potentially distinct risks for substantiated child maltreatment recurrence. The number of substantiated child maltreatment allegations was not significantly higher for low-income parents with disabilities (M = 1.17, SD = 1.83) than their matched sample (M =.93, SD = 1.44) (t = -1.29, p =.197).
Language: en
risk factors; child maltreatment; longitudinal research; parental disability