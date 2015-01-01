Abstract

The significant gap between the prevalence of child sexual abuse and disclosure underscores the need for new, innovative, and creative screening tools to identify victims to end the abuse and provide these victims with appropriate treatment. This article presents the cumulative efforts of a series of innovative studies dealing with sexually abused survivors and offenders that concentrates on preventing, assessing, screening, and treating Child Sexual Abuse (CSA). We start by describing the need and rationale for using the arts for purposes of identification and treatment. We discuss how these arts help bypass censorship and dissociation mechanisms involving the body as a critical factor during the assessment and the treatment. Each of the articles is then presented. The introduction is organized to show how non-verbal techniques for the prevention, screening, assessment and treatment of sexual abuse in chidren can move beyond verbal techniques that are known to be limited in their effectiveness.

