Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stop, Now And Plan (SNAP) is a cognitive behavioral-based psychosocial intervention that has a strong evidence base for treating youth with high aggression and externalizing behaviors, many of whom have disruptive behavior disorders. In a pre-post design, we tested whether SNAP could improve externalizing behaviors, assessed by the parent-rated Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL) and also improve behavioral measures of impulsivity in children with high aggression and impulsivity. We then investigated whether any improvement in externalizing behavior or impulsivity was associated with gray matter volume (GMV) changes assessed using structural magnetic resonance imaging (sMRI). We also recruited typically developing youth who were assessed twice without undergoing the SNAP intervention.



METHODS: Ten children who were participating in SNAP treatment completed the entire study protocol. CBCL measures, behavioral measures of impulsivity, and sMRI scanning was conducted pre-SNAP and then 13 weeks later post-SNAP. Twelve healthy controls also completed the study; they were rated on the CBCL, performed the same behavioral measure of impulsivity, and underwent sMRI twice, separated by 13 weeks. They did not receive the SNAP intervention.



RESULT: At baseline, SNAP participants had higher CBCL scores and performed worse on the impulsivity task compared with the healthy controls. At the second visit, SNAP participants still had higher scores on the CBCL compared with normally-developing controls, but their performance on the impulsivity task had improved to the point where their results were indistinguishable from the healthy controls. Structural magnetic resonance imaging in the SNAP participants further revealed that improvements in impulsivity were associated with GMV changes in the frontotemporal region.



CONCLUSION: These results suggest that SNAP led to improvement in behavioral measures of impulsivity in a cohort of boys with high externalizing behavior. Improvement in impulsivity was also associated with increased GMV changes. The mechanism behind these brain changes is unknown but could relate to cognitive behavioral therapy and contingency management interventions, important components of SNAP, that target frontotemporal brain regions. Clinically, this study offers new evidence for the potential targeting of brain regions by non-invasive modalities, such as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, to improve externalizing behavior and impulsivity.

Language: en