OBJECTIVE: To investigate the use of fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) and associated factors and to assess the use of medicines that induce neuropathy in older adults with multiple myeloma (MM).



METHODS: Cross-sectional study with older adults with MM treated at the outpatient oncology and hematology services in a southeastern Brazilian capital. FRIDs were classified according to the Screening Tool of Older Persons Prescription in older adults with high fall risk (STOPPFall). The high risk of falling was defined using the Medication Fall Risk Score scale, and the medicines that induce neuropathy were identified according to Vilholm et al. (2014) and Jones et al. (2019). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to verify the association between variables.



RESULTS: Approximately 54.2% of the 153 older adults included in the study were female, and the median age was 70.9 years (IQR = 13; min = 60 and max:92). Around 71.3% used FRIDs, and diuretics (25.6%), antidepressants (20.5%), and opioids (19.9%) were the most used. A total of 32.7% had a high risk of falling. Polypharmacy was associated with a higher risk of using FRIDs. Statins used concomitantly with immunomodulators or bortezomib were the most used neuropathyinducing drugs, increasing fourfold the likelihood of reporting peripheral neuropathy.



CONCLUSION: The frequency of use of FRIDs is high in older adults with MM and is positively associated with polypharmacy.

