Abstract

Children with disabilities are at increased risk of experiencing stressful life events (1,2). These events include various forms of abuse, neglect, and household instability, such as exposure to violence, parental or guardian incarceration, and living with someone with mental illness or alcohol or drug problems (3). Stressful life events experienced in childhood may have lifelong effects on physical and mental health outcomes (4-11), as well as socioeconomic outcomes, including educational attainment and employment (12). This report presents disparities in four stressful life events among children aged 5-17 years by disability status using 2019 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data.

