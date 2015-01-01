Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most fractures in children are fractures of the upper extremity. Proximal and diaphyseal humeral fractures account for a minority of these fractures. To our knowledge, few previous reports address these fractures. This study aimed to describe the epidemiology and current treatment of proximal and diaphyseal humeral fractures by using the Swedish Fracture Register (SFR).



METHODS: In this nationwide observational study from the SFR we analysed data on patient characteristics, injury mechanism, fracture classification and treatment. We included patients aged < 16 years at time of injury with proximal or diaphyseal humeral fracture registered in 2015-2019.



RESULTS: 1996 (1696 proximal and 300 diaphyseal) fractures were registered. Proximal fractures were more frequent in girls whereas diaphyseal fractures were more frequent in boys. The median age at fracture was 10 years in both fracture types but patient's age was more widespread in diaphyseal fracture (IQR 5-13 compared to IQR 7-12 in proximal). In both sexes, the most registered injury mechanism was fall. Horse-riding was a common mechanism of injury in girls, whereas ice-skating and skiing were common mechanisms in boys. Most proximal fractures were metaphyseal fractures. Most diaphyseal fractures were simple transverse or oblique/spiral fractures. The majority of fractures were treated non-surgically (92% of proximal and 80% of diaphyseal fractures). The treatment method was not associated with the patient's sex. Surgery was more often performed in adolescents. The most common surgical methods were K-wire and cerclage fixation in proximal fracture and intramedullary nailing in diaphyseal fracture.



CONCLUSION: Following falls, we found sex-specific sport activities to cause most proximal and diaphyseal paediatric fractures. Further studies on prophylactic efforts in these activities are needed to investigate whether these fractures are preventable. The majority of the fractures were treated non-surgically, although surgical treatment increased with increasing age in both sexes. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Not applicable. The present study is a register-based cohort study. No health care intervention had been undertaken.

