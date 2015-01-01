Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physicians' depression can damage their physical and mental health and can also lead to prescribing errors and reduced quality of health care. Emergency physicians are a potentially high-risk community, but there have been no large-sample studies on the prevalence and predictors of depression among this population.



METHODS: A nationally representative cross-sectional survey of 15,243 emergency physicians was conducted in 31 provinces across China between July and September 2019. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify predictors of depression.



RESULTS: A total of 35.59% of emergency physicians suffered from depression. Emergency physicians who were male (OR=0.91) and older [>37 and ≤43 (OR=0.83) or >43 (OR=0.71)], had high (OR=0.63) or middle (OR=0.70) level income, and participated in physical inactivity (OR=0.85) were not more likely to suffer depression. Meanwhile, those who were unmarried (OR=1.13) and smokers (OR=1.12) had higher education levels [Bachelor's degree (OR=1.57) or Master's degree or higher (OR=1.82)], long work tenure [>6 and ≤11 (OR=1.15) or >11;11 (OR=1.19)], poorer health status [fair (OR=1.67) or poor (OR=3.79)] and sleep quality [fair (OR=2.23) or poor (OR=4.94)], a history of hypertension (OR=1.13) and coronary heart disease (OR=1.57) and experienced shift work (OR=1.91) and violence (OR=4.94)].



CONCLUSION: Nearly one third of emergency physicians in China suffered from depression. Targeted measures should be taken to reduce the prevalence of depression to avoid a decline in health care quality and adversely impact the supply of emergency medical services.

Language: en