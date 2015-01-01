Abstract

Estimates suggest that so far in 2021, about two children have died each week at Al Hol camp in northeast Syria. Current evidence states that more than 90% of children are under the age of 12, and that they face circumstances contrasting with severely restricted freedoms and human rights violations. They do not have access to clean water or adequate food. Recent examples of violence and fears of a massive outbreak of COVID-19 only increase the suffering. In this context, the global debate discusses exposure to these conditions and their psychological and physical effects on children's well-being, mainly due to reports of sexual violence, exploitation, harassment, trafficking, and indoctrination. It is important to emphasize that girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse, needing gender-specific support through their physical and psychological pain.

