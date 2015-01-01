|
Citation
Fitzpatrick JM. Soc. Work 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Social Workers)
DOI
PMID
35092297
Abstract
This qualitative study explores heterosexual teen girls' perceptions of parental support in abusive dating relationships during high school. Teen girls are at high risk for dating violence. Symbolic interaction theory asserts that meaning is assigned through our interactions, and these assigned meanings then influence our behavior.
Language: en
Keywords
parental support; teen dating violence