Abstract

This study aimed to ascertain how often staff in community mental health services (CMHSs) in England ask about adverse experiences in childhood and adulthood, including abuse and neglect, how often those experiences are known about and documented by staff, and how staff respond when such experiences are known about and documented. The files of 400 people using four CMHSs in England were reviewed. Only 13% of clinical records contained documentation of any adverse experiences. One percent showed clear evidence that clients had been asked about adversities. People with psychosis diagnoses were less likely to have adverse experiences documented in their file. Rates of responses to adversities of which staff were aware were high, with 90% of records indicating some appropriate support following disclosure. Future research endeavours are recommended, including on reasons for not routinely asking and on type of training needed. Recommendations are made in relation to policy change, staff training and guidelines to improve routine enquiry about adversities. Ultimately, a move to 'trauma-informed' services, already underway in some areas, is required for all mental health services.

