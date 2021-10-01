Abstract

This study aimed to determine the obese\overweight and normal weight children's status of encountering and coping with bullying and the correlational factors. This case-control study was conducted with 1.680 students in the second level (5th, 6th, 7th, 8th grades) from September 24, 2018 to May 31, 2019 in the Mediterranean Region in Turkey. The data were collected using a personal information form, the Traditional Peer Victimization Scale and the Coping with Bullying Scale. Data were analyzed using the Shapiro-Wilk test, Mann-Whitney U test, Binary Logistic Regression, Backward Wald Elimination, and Simple Linear and Backward Stepwise Multiple Linear Regression analyses. This study indicated that the risk of becoming victims, bullies or bully-victims increases among boys and 8th grade students. It also found that the risk of being victims and bully-victims increases among children whose father is illiterate. There was no significant difference between obese\overweight and normal weight children in terms of being victims, bullies and bully-victims. Grade level, academic performance, father's education level and awareness of reporting bullying were effective in coping with bullying among the children, while weight was not. Further studies are needed to determine different factors that affect children's coping strategies against bullying.

Language: en