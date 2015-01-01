Abstract

Intraoral soft tissue injuries occur due to physical, chemical, or thermal agents, which may present as ulcerations, burns, desquamation, and gingival recession. Camphor is one such substance easily available in many Indian households and is not a very well-recognized potentially fatal toxic compound. Here, we report the first case of an intraoral soft-tissue burn in a geriatric female, as a result of direct injury to tissues due to the application of crushed camphor powder to manage tooth pain at home, which was successfully treated with 2% Curcuma longa. Health care professionals must be aware of the presentation and extent of injury that can be caused by camphor when placed on intraoral soft tissues. Awareness among the public and professionals must be created in order to avoid any potential mortality. The diagnostician must consider the possibility of a chemical agent, such as camphor, as a potential source of the oral mucosal injury.

