SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spitnale MJ, Mathews CG, Barnes AJ, Thier ZT, Jackson JB. Foot Ankle Orthop 2022; 7(1): 24730114211057886.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.1177/24730114211057886

PMID

35097487

PMCID

PMC8755937

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Annually there are an estimated 4.5 million sports- and recreation-related injuries among children and young adults in the United States. The most common sports-related injuries are to the lower extremities, with two-thirds occurring among children and young adults (age range 5-24 years). The objective is to describe the epidemiology of lower leg injuries across 27 high school (HS) sports over a 3-year period.

METHODS: The Datalys Center for Sports Injury Research and Prevention provided lower leg injury data for 27 sports in 147 high schools for 2011-2012 through 2013-2014 academic years from National Athletic Treatment, Injury and Outcomes Network (NATION) HS Surveillance Program.

RESULTS: The overall rate of lower leg injuries over this 3-year period was 1.70 per 10 000 acute events (AEs) (95% CI, 1.59-1.82). In men, the highest number of lower leg injuries was in football (n=181), but indoor track had the highest rate of injury at 2.80 per 10 000 AEs (95% CI, 2.14-3.58). In women, the highest number of lower leg injuries and the highest rate of injury were in cross-country (n=76) at 3.85 per 10 000 AEs (95% CI, 3.03-4.81). The practice injury rate was 0.91 times the competition injury rate (95% CI, 0.78-1.07).

CONCLUSION: An improved understanding of the most common sports in which lower leg injuries are seen may help direct appropriate resource utilization. Our data would suggest efforts toward prevention of these overuse injuries, especially in football, track, and cross-country may have the greatest impact on the health of student athletes. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, case series.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; Achilles tendon injuries; high school athletes; non–time-loss injuries; soft tissue injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print