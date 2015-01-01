Abstract

Social marketing is successful at tackling global health threats and social change but has not been fully explored in sports injury prevention contexts. The social marketing mix (product, price, place, and promotion) can help create exercise-based injury prevention programs with high-value propositions that will be relevant to their implementation (adoption, adherence, maintenance). To improve the real-world effectiveness of injury prevention programs, we share steps that researchers and sports administrators can take tomorrow to leverage the social marketing mix to encourage downstream consumers, such as coaches, clinicians, parents, and athletes, to implement injury prevention programs. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2022;52(2):55-59. doi:10.2519/jospt.2022.10839.

