Valdez-Santiago R, Villalobos-Hernández AL, Arenas-Monreal L, Flores K, Ramos-Lira L. Salud Publica Mex. 2021; 63(6): 782-788.

Violencia en el hogar contra mujeres adultas durante el confinamiento por la pandemia de Covid-19 en México

(Copyright © 2021, Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica)

10.21149/13244

35099892

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the prevalence of domestic violence in adult women during confinement derived from the Co-vid-19 pandemic and individual, familiar and communitarian associated factors.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A second-ary analysis was carried out the 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey on Covid-19, with national representation. A logistic regression model adjusted for the variables of interest was performed.

RESULTS: The prevalence was 5.8%. The most reported acts were shouting, insults or threats (4.3%). Most of the women who reported some type of violence in the home had already experienced it before the confinement. Low levels of well-being (OR= 1.96, 95%CI: 1.28,2.99), and living in a home where job was lost due to contingency (OR= 1.96, 95%CI: 1.41,2.73) were associated factors.

CONCLUSIONS: In care interventions, it is necessary to take into account factors that deepen the vulnerability of women, such as pre-existing violence and loss of employment.


