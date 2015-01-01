|
Citation
|
Yazawa A, Shiba K, Inoue Y, Okuzono SS, Inoue K, Kondo N, Kondo K, Kawachi I. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35103808
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been linked to diminished health achievement across the life course. However, few studies have rigorously investigated the role of adult socioeconomic status (SES) as a mediator and an effect modifier of the association between ACEs and late-life depression. We used a four-way decomposition analysis to examine the relative contributions of mediation and interaction by low adult SES to the association between ACEs and late-life depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mediation; Childhood adversity; Geriatric depression; Interaction; Life-course epidemiology