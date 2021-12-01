Abstract

Owing to multiple factors, human-wildlife interactions are increasing, and conflict can result in fatal injuries. A 21-y-old man was brought to the emergency department in critical condition with 2 puncture wounds over the thoracoabdominal region after a nilgai, or blue bull (Boselaphus tragocamelus), had gored him. The patient sustained double gastric perforation, which was managed laparoscopically and complicated by an abscess formation in the lesser sac 1 wk later, which required further surgical exploration. The operative culture showed growth of Klebsiella pneumoniae. Intravenous antibiotics were given as per the culture sensitivity report, and the patient improved. Many horn injuries are described as puncture lacerated wounds owing to the rugged nature of animal horns. However, in this case, the margins of the wound were regular and incision-like owing to the smooth and straight structure of blue bull horns. Early surgical exploration and monitoring of treatment progress are crucial in reducing morbidity in penetrating horn injuries.

Language: en