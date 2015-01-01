|
Citation
Warfield SC, Bharat C, Bossarte RM, DePhilippis D, Farrell M, Hoover MJ, Larney S, Marshalek P, McKetin R, Degenhardt L. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 232: e109310.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35101816
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Identifying solutions to the continued rise in overdose deaths is a public health priority. However, there is evidence of change in recent substance type associated with morbidity and mortality. To better understand the continued rise in overdose deaths, in particular those attributed to opioid and stimulant use disorders, increased knowledge of patterns of use is needed.
Language: en
Keywords
Polysubstance use; Comorbid substance use disorders; Methamphetamine use; Opioid use; Stimulant use; Substance use disorders