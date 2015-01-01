Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying solutions to the continued rise in overdose deaths is a public health priority. However, there is evidence of change in recent substance type associated with morbidity and mortality. To better understand the continued rise in overdose deaths, in particular those attributed to opioid and stimulant use disorders, increased knowledge of patterns of use is needed.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort study of Veterans diagnosed with an opioid or stimulant use disorder between 2005 and 2019. The outcome of interest was diagnosis of substance use disorders, specifically examining combinations of opioid and stimulant use disorders among this population.



RESULTS: A total of 1932,188 Veterans were diagnosed with at least one substance use disorder (SUD) during the study period, 2005 through 2019. While the annual prevalence of opioid use disorder (OUD) diagnoses increased more than 155%, OUD diagnoses absent of any other SUD diagnosis increased by an average of 6.9% (95% CI, 6.4, 7.5) per year between 2005 and 2019. Between 2011 and 2019, diagnoses of co-morbid methamphetamine use disorder (MUD) and OUD increased at a higher rate than other SUD combinations.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of comorbid SUD, in particular co-occurring opioid and methamphetamine use disorder, increased at a higher rate than other combinations between 2005 and 2019. These findings underscore the urgent need to offer patients a combination of evidence-based treatments for each co-morbid SUD, such MOUD and contingency management for persons with comorbid opioid and methamphetamine use disorders.

Language: en