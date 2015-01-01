|
Peel AJ, Purves KL, Baldwin JR, Breen G, Coleman JRI, Pingault JB, Skelton M, Ter Kuile AR, Danese A, Eley TC. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatry)
35105391
BACKGROUND: Retrospective self-reports of childhood trauma are associated with a greater risk of psychopathology in adulthood than prospective measures of trauma. Heritable reporter characteristics are anticipated to account for part of this association, whereby genetic predisposition to certain traits influences both the likelihood of self-reporting trauma and of developing psychopathology. However, previous research has not considered how gene-environment correlation influences these associations. AIMS: To investigate reporter characteristics associated with retrospective self-reports of childhood trauma and whether these associations are accounted for by gene-environment correlation.
Language: en
Trauma; aetiology; autistic spectrum disorders; childhood experience; genetics