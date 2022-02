Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Describe dementia cases identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) coding in the Long-term Impact of Military-relevant Brain Injury Consortium - Chronic Effects of Neurotrauma Consortium (LIMBIC-CENC) multicenter prospective longitudinal study (PLS) of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



DESIGN: Descriptive case series using cross-sectional data.



METHODS: Veterans Affairs (VA) health system data including ICD codes were obtained for 1563 PLS participants through the VA Informatics and Computing Infrastructure (VINCI). Demographic, injury, and clinical characteristics of Dementia positive and negative cases are described.



RESULTS: Five cases of dementia were identified, all under 65 years old. The dementia cases all had a history of blast-related mTBI and all had self-reported functional problems and four had PTSD symptomatology at the clinical disorder range. Cognitive testing revealed some deficits especially in the visual memory and verbal learning and memory domains, and that two of the cases might be false positives.



CONCLUSIONS: ICD codes for early dementia in the VA system have specificity concerns, but could be indicative of cognitive performance and self-reported cognitive function. Further research is needed to better determine links to blast exposure, blast-related mTBI, and PTSD to early dementia in the military population.

Language: en