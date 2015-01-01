|
Citation
|
Manderino LM, Gunstad J. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35108142
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Evidence suggests that Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) validity thresholds may not be adequately sensitive to baseline performances that are not representative of an athlete's full, uninjured cognitive abilities. The true prevalence of this occurrence is unknown. This study used improvement on post-injury testing (i.e., better performance after the athlete has been removed from play due to suspected concussion than at baseline) to assess the frequency of unrepresentative baseline ImPACT assessments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; sport; effort tests; neuropsychological assessment; neuropsychologist/neuropsychology