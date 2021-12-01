Abstract

Recently walking and cycling, known as active mobility, have attracted the attention of both citizens and policymakers. Many new pedestrian areas and cycle paths have been created or extended in various cities across Europe and monetary incentives have been offered to support and encourage citizens to use active mobility. Starting from this context, the aim of the current paper is to evaluate the impact that interventions of re-functionalization of the street space have in boosting cycling mobility in the city of Cagliari (Italy). Employing data collected in three distinct cross-sectional surveys (2014, 2019 and 2020), we constructed a logit model that simulates individuals' probability to cycle/not cycle for one purpose or another. Model results indicate a general increase in the probability to cycle over time and that individuals living in those areas where cycling facilities are provided were more likely to use the bicycle than the rest of the city's residents. Furthermore, our findings show that measures developed to improve cycling infrastructure should be implemented jointly with interventions of urban regeneration, that modify the environment in terms of both safety and livability. Finally, our results stress the importance of the longitudinal assessment of policies and strategies.

