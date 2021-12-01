Abstract

In cities, schools are often located in central areas where roads are affected by high traffic of car and of others vehicles that can compromise the safety of students and all school users. Sustainability is the goal to be achieved starting from the UN's 2030 Agenda. Accessibility and safety are among the aspects that can translate this objective into the specific field: social, environmental and economic. Green and Safety School is a program of Calabria Region to finance the realization of Limited Traffic Zones around schools as traffic-free areas to increase sustainable mobility, by improving safety and accessibility, reducing environmental effects and transport costs. The program realizes an urban space by re-design the involved areas. Green and Safety School is a program of Regional Transportation Plan, related to urban areas for the development of integrated actions for pedestrian ones, limited traffic areas, zones 30, green zones and low emissions zones; the program would like to promote environmental and social regeneration of the road spaces. Starting from the Plan, Green and Safety School was programmed with financial resources and executed with the opening of a call in 2019 closed with 10 eligible projects and the signing of agreements. This paper describes Green and Safety School, as an experience of Calabria Region in the general framework of the implementation of the Plan in urban areas, linked to another regional program named Scuola Sicura. This last program aims to give a great impact on sustainable development according to school buildings policy by seismic adjustment intervention for the risk reduction. Green and Safety School program increases its importance in the Covid-19 emergency time, because it provides areas available to guarantee social distancing and, in this way, reducing the risk of infection in school. Around the world, the schools are usually in the urban centers characterized by traffic problems. Green and Safety School can apply in other territorial realities, and the experience of Calabria Region can provide suggestions for technicians and decision-makers.

