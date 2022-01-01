Abstract

With the increasing aging problems of China's population, intensifies the pressure on elderly care in urban and rural areas. The challenges and opportunities of China's pension industry development coexist. On the other hand, the rapid development of Information and Communication Technologies has opened up a new perspective for studying the relationship between transportation and economic development. Starting from the background of the China's Strategy of "building a country with a strong transportation network", this article analyzes the demand for Information Technology in Transportation, especially Spatial Information Technology, of rural elderly care model. In order to accurately promote the development direction and effectiveness of social elderly care, it is proposed to apply the technology of space-air-ground full-cycle observation of Remote Sensing and BeiDou. From the point of view of urban-rural integrated development, explore how rural elderly care should rationally allocate urban and rural resources, improve the pension system, and the development of transportation information technology, so that the construction of both elderly care and transportation can become mutually beneficial and coordinated factors of joint development.

Language: en