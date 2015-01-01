Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have a detrimental impact on short- and long-term mental and physical health. A growing body of research has indicated that the prevalence of suicidal phenomena is significantly higher among individuals with a history of ACEs. However, there is a lack of understanding about processes that result in ACEs leading to suicidal ideation when testing within a theoretical framework. AIMS: To develop and test a multidimensional model that would explain the association between ACEs and suicidal ideation in college students.



METHOD: Data were obtained from a cross-sectional survey completed by 321 college students primarily recruited from universities in Ireland. Participants were aged 18-21 (n = 176) and 22-25 years (n = 145). An ACEs questionnaire, the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire, which assessed thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness, the CORE-10, which assessed psychological distress, and the Suicide Ideation Scale (SIS) were administered.



RESULTS: After controlling for gender and sexual orientation, results revealed a significant direct effect of ACEs on suicidal ideation such that more accumulated ACEs were associated with higher suicidal ideation (effect size 0.30; 95% CI 0.047-0.538). A significant indirect effect of ACEs on suicidal ideation through perceived burdensomeness and psychological distress, and thwarted belongingness and psychological distress, was observed (effect size 0.90; 95% CI 0.558-1.270).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that ACEs have a detrimental impact on college students' mental health.



RESULTS highlight the potential benefits of ACE-informed interventions that target thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness to countervail suicidal ideation in college students.

