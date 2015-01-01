|
Citation
|
Bhargav M, Swords L. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(2): e39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35109950
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have a detrimental impact on short- and long-term mental and physical health. A growing body of research has indicated that the prevalence of suicidal phenomena is significantly higher among individuals with a history of ACEs. However, there is a lack of understanding about processes that result in ACEs leading to suicidal ideation when testing within a theoretical framework. AIMS: To develop and test a multidimensional model that would explain the association between ACEs and suicidal ideation in college students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; Adverse childhood experiences; perceived burdensomeness; college students; suicide.