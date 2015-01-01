|
Pointet Perizzolo VC, Glaus J, Stein CR, Willheim E, Vital M, Arnautovic E, Kaleka K, Rusconi Serpa S, Pons F, Moser DA, Schechter DS. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2022; 13(1): 2008152.
(Copyright © 2022, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
35111283
BACKGROUND: Previous studies demonstrated that when the violence-exposed child becomes a mother and interacts with her own child during early sensitive periods for social-emotional development, she may have difficulties providing sensitive responsiveness to the child's emotional communication. Such difficulties place the child's development of emotional comprehension (EC) and related self-regulation at risk. The aim of this study was to examine how mothers' interpersonal violence-related posttraumatic disorder (IPV-PTSD) would affect their children's EC and their own ability to predict their children's EC. We also investigated how mothers' predictive ability would correlate with child psychopathology.
Language: en
child development; Emotional comprehension; emotional regulation; intergenerational transmission; maternal PTSD