Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite the well-established relationship between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and health and well-being across the life course, there is a limited understanding of ACEs among diverse populations. The purpose of this study was to develop a new measure, the ACE-I, which consists of adversities that may be more relevant among immigrant populations, and to compare these rates to those of traditionally studied ACEs.



METHOD: Data for this study comes from a community sample of 338 Latino immigrant adolescents who completed an 11-item measure of traditional ACEs and a novel 13-item measure of immigrant-specific ACEs (ACE-I) as part of the intake process for a positive youth development program.



RESULTS: While the scores of the two ACEs measure were correlated (r =.16), immigrant youth, on average, reported more adversities on the ACE-I measure than the traditional ACEs measure (3.6 vs. 1.6). Overall, individual ACE-I items were more likely to be endorsed than traditional ACE items. Fit indexes from a confirmatory factor analysis suggested that the ACE-I hypothesized three-factor structure (experiences of violence/unrest in one's home country, danger encountered on the migration journey, and instability of life as an immigrant) represents a satisfactory solution.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that there are essential early adverse experiences for immigrants that have not previously been considered in ACEs research. Broadening our conceptualization and measurement of ACEs among immigrant populations could provide valuable insight into social determinants of health and avenues for intervention for immigrant youth and families. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en