Abstract

The present study aimed to explore the association between academic achievement and emotional and behavioural problems and the moderation role of gender in this association. 1350 Portuguese school-aged children and adolescents from first to ninth grade (6-15-year-old), part of a national representative sample, were assessed by teachers and parents with questionnaires from the Achenbach System of Empirically Based Assessment (ASEBA).



RESULTS show that academic achievement significantly predicts child and adolescent's internalizing, externalizing, and total problems. Gender moderates the association between academic achievement and child and adolescent's externalizing and total problems, both at school and in the family context. The results underscore the relevance of academic achievement in children and adolescent's emotional and behavioural problems, and particularly in boys.

