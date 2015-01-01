|
Citation
|
Dias P, Veríssimo L, Carneiro A, Figueiredo B. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35114813
|
Abstract
|
The present study aimed to explore the association between academic achievement and emotional and behavioural problems and the moderation role of gender in this association. 1350 Portuguese school-aged children and adolescents from first to ninth grade (6-15-year-old), part of a national representative sample, were assessed by teachers and parents with questionnaires from the Achenbach System of Empirically Based Assessment (ASEBA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; Academic achievement; CBCL; children and adolescents; emotional and behavioural problems; parents; teachers; TRF