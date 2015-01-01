Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI), plans and attempts, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Furthermore, we explored the mediating effects of depression, anxiety, alcohol and substance use on the association between ADHD and suicidal behaviors and NSSI.



METHOD: Participants were first-year undergraduate students (n = 1,829) recruited as part of the World Mental Health International College Student Initiative. Participants completed validated clinical measures online.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicide behaviors and NSSI were significantly higher among students with ADHD than those without. Mediation analyses indicated that ADHD directly and indirectly increased suicidal behaviors and NSSI. While ADHD increased suicidal behaviors and NSSI through depression, ADHD and the co-variates age and gender also had indirect effects on suicidal behaviors via substance use.



CONCLUSIONS: Specific predictors of risk were identified for students with ADHD which may inform the development of more targeted mental health and suicide prevention strategies across campuses.

Language: en